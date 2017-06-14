Recalls

RECALL: Potential Listeria in Grainless Granola

June 14, 2017



To Our Valued Customers:

We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe’s Grainless Granola (SKU# 56307) that product with BEST BY date codes from 032818 through 041018 —sold only in our AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, D.C., DE, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NM, NJ, NV, NY, OK, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA and VT stores—has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

EXAMPLE – BEST BY date stickered on back of package

No illnesses have been reported to date.

All potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

If you purchased any of the Grainless Granola with the specified date codes, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.