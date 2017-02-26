Announcements

Recalls

RECALL: Potential Foreign Matter (Glass) in Unsweetened Apple Sauce Products

February 26, 2017



To Our Valued Customers:

We are voluntarily recalling the following Unsweetened Apple Sauces because of the potential presence of glass pieces in the product:

SOLD IN PRODUCT BARCODE# AFFECTED CODES All Trader Joe's Stores Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce 00015905 ALL CODES through

BEST BEFORE

AUG. 08, 2018 All Trader Joe's Stores Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00194877 ALL CODES through

BEST BEFORE

OCT. 06, 2018 Trader Joe's Stores only in: AL, AZ, CA, CO, ID, LA, NV, NM, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00014359 ALL CODES through BEST BEFORE

Dec. 16, 2018

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

If you purchased any of these Unsweetened Apple Sauce products with the affected codes, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.