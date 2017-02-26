Announcements

February 26, 2017
To Our Valued Customers:
We are voluntarily recalling the following Unsweetened Apple Sauces because of the potential presence of glass pieces in the product:
|SOLD IN
|PRODUCT
|BARCODE#
|AFFECTED CODES
|All Trader Joe's Stores
|Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce
|00015905
|
ALL CODES through
|All Trader Joe's Stores
|Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce
|00194877
|
ALL CODES through
|
Trader Joe's Stores only in: AL, AZ, CA, CO, ID, LA, NV, NM, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA
|Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce
|00014359
|
ALL CODES through BEST BEFORE
All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.
If you purchased any of these Unsweetened Apple Sauce products with the affected codes, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.
If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.