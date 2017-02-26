Announcements

Recalls

RECALL: Potential Foreign Matter (Glass) in Unsweetened Apple Sauce Products

February 26, 2017

Unsweetened Apple Sauces

To Our Valued Customers:

We are voluntarily recalling the following Unsweetened Apple Sauces because of the potential presence of glass pieces in the product:

SOLD IN PRODUCT BARCODE# AFFECTED CODES
All Trader Joe's Stores Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce 00015905

ALL CODES through
BEST BEFORE
AUG. 08, 2018 
All Trader Joe's Stores Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00194877

ALL CODES through
BEST BEFORE
OCT. 06, 2018

Trader Joe's Stores only in: AL, AZ, CA, CO, ID, LA, NV, NM, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA

 Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce 00014359

ALL CODES through BEST BEFORE
Dec. 16, 2018

example of date code on top of lid

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

If you purchased any of these Unsweetened Apple Sauce products with the affected codes, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

 